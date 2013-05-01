mass cytometry

ADVERTISEMENT
Still Waters Run Deep: Getting the Most Out of Cell Separation Using Automated Laminar Flow Technology
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Curiox | May 31, 2022 | 3 min read
A gentle, interoperable alternative to centrifuging uses passive settling to improve cell viability and retention.
Pinpointing the Culprit
Rachel Berkowitz | Jun 1, 2017 | 8 min read
Identifying immune cell subsets with CyTOF
Suited to a T
Kelly Rae Chi | May 1, 2013 | 8 min read
Sorting out T-cell functional and phenotypic heterogeneity depends on studying single cells.
