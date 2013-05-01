ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
mass cytometry
mass cytometry
Still Waters Run Deep: Getting the Most Out of Cell Separation Using Automated Laminar Flow Technology
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Curiox
| May 31, 2022
| 3 min read
A gentle, interoperable alternative to centrifuging uses passive settling to improve cell viability and retention.
Pinpointing the Culprit
Rachel Berkowitz
| Jun 1, 2017
| 8 min read
Identifying immune cell subsets with CyTOF
Suited to a T
Kelly Rae Chi
| May 1, 2013
| 8 min read
Sorting out T-cell functional and phenotypic heterogeneity depends on studying single cells.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT