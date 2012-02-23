ADVERTISEMENT
babies
Sex Ratios at Birth Linked to Pollutants
Chloe Tenn | Dec 3, 2021 | 2 min read
A large, long-term study across the US and Sweden finds potential correlations between specific pollutants and the proportions of male and female babies born.
Image of the Day: Floating Metal
Emily Makowski | Nov 11, 2019 | 1 min read
Buoyancy techniques used by spiders and ants inspire the development of floating aluminum discs.
Image of the Day: Snowflake
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Nov 30, 2017 | 1 min read
Scientists take a close look at metal alloys that form snowflake-like structures called crystalline dendrites.
Metals on our Mind
Anthony White | Apr 1, 2014 | 10+ min read
A dramatic loss of copper in key brain regions may be central to Alzheimer’s disease. Could restoring metals in the brain help?
The Implant Melting Pot
Hannah Waters | Feb 23, 2012 | 1 min read
Dutch company Orthometals recycles and melts down implants left behind after cremation.
