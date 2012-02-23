ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Using Nanoparticles in Targeted Drug Delivery and Photothermal Therapy
Discover the latest research and advances in nanoparticle technology.
Using Nanoparticles in Targeted Drug Delivery and Photothermal Therapy
Using Nanoparticles in Targeted Drug Delivery and Photothermal Therapy
Discover the latest research and advances in nanoparticle technology.
Discover the latest research and advances in nanoparticle technology.
Home
Subjects
metal
metal
Sex Ratios at Birth Linked to Pollutants
Chloe Tenn
| Dec 3, 2021
| 2 min read
A large, long-term study across the US and Sweden finds potential correlations between specific pollutants and the proportions of male and female babies born.
Image of the Day: Floating Metal
Emily Makowski
| Nov 11, 2019
| 1 min read
Buoyancy techniques used by spiders and ants inspire the development of floating aluminum discs.
Image of the Day: Snowflake
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Nov 30, 2017
| 1 min read
Scientists take a close look at metal alloys that form snowflake-like structures called crystalline dendrites.
Metals on our Mind
Anthony White
| Apr 1, 2014
| 10+ min read
A dramatic loss of copper in key brain regions may be central to Alzheimer’s disease. Could restoring metals in the brain help?
The Implant Melting Pot
Hannah Waters
| Feb 23, 2012
| 1 min read
Dutch company Orthometals recycles and melts down implants left behind after cremation.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT