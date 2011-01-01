microarray

ADVERTISEMENT
The Basics and Applications of Cell-Free DNA
Rebecca Roberts, PhD
| Nov 8, 2023
| 5 min read
Found circulating in peripheral blood, scientists use cell-free DNA (cfDNA) to assess genetic abnormalities, infections, cancer, transplant rejection, and cardiovascular disease.
Exploring the World of Glycobiology
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Vector Laboratories
| Mar 23, 2022
| 1 min read
Researchers study sugar modifications to understand health and disease.
Empower RNA Research
Agilent
| Mar 10, 2022
| 1 min read
Automated electrophoresis instruments perform reliable RNA sample quality control and fragment analysis.
How to Select the Right Assay for Gene Expression Studies
Canopy Biosciences
| Feb 23, 2022
| 1 min read
Six key questions help researchers determine the right approach for a given gene expression study.
RayBiotech: Cancer Arrays
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Sep 25, 2019
| 1 min read
What does it take to understand cancer? And how do you probe the molecular landscape of your experimental model?
MyHeritage Launches Health-Related Genetic Test, Ignites Debate
Catherine Offord
| Jul 9, 2019
| 8 min read
Its screen for selected variants of some disease-linked genes gives customers an incomplete picture of their risk—do they know?
Circadian Atlas Chronicles Gene Expression
Kate Yandell
| Oct 27, 2014
| 3 min read
Researchers have mapped the times of day when mouse genes are transcribed across 12 organs.
A Multi-Cancer Diagnostic?
Kate Yandell
| Jul 14, 2014
| 3 min read
Researchers report an ability to detect several types of cancer in blood samples based on signatures of immune response, but some are skeptical about the utility of such a test.
Biotech Superstar Dies
Kerry Grens
| Mar 7, 2014
| 2 min read
Alejandro Zaffaroni, who launched companies that developed birth control pills, microarrays, and transdermal drug patches, has died at age 91.
Beauty, Science-Deep
Amber Dance
| Sep 1, 2013
| 8 min read
Cosmetics companies use advanced genomics and in vitro technology to make skin look young and vibrant—you may never view the makeup aisle the same way again.
Pluripotent Until Needed
Beth Marie Mole
| Apr 1, 2013
| 7 min read
Microarrays help keep induced pluripotent stem cell lines in check, from start to finish.
Mind Map
Beth Marie Mole
| Sep 24, 2012
| 1 min read
Researchers create the first atlas of gene activity in the human brain.
Switching the Bait
Edyta Zielinska
| Feb 1, 2012
| 2 min read
Turning a standard technique into an unbiased screen for diagnostic biomarkers
Brain Evolution at a Distance
Hannah Waters
| Dec 6, 2011
| 3 min read
Gene expression controlled from afar may have spurred the spurt in brain evolution that led to modern humans.
Speak, RNA
Jeffrey M. Perkel
| Sep 1, 2011
| 8 min read
A trip through the transcriptome
Proteins Adorned
Amy Maxmen
| Jan 1, 2011
| 7 min read
Cracking the Secrets of Posttranslational Modifications
