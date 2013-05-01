ADVERTISEMENT
The Mechanobiology Garage
Andy Tay
| Jul 16, 2017
| 7 min read
New tools for investigating how physical forces affect cells
Making Micromotors Biocompatible
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Jun 1, 2016
| 8 min read
Researchers are developing potent ways to fuel and control the movement of micromotor devices.
Next Generation: Cell-Covered Fastener
Ruth Williams
| Aug 28, 2015
| 3 min read
Scientists have developed an interlocking cell scaffold for easy building and dismantling of tissues.
The Organist
Megan Scudellari
| May 1, 2013
| 9 min read
When molecular biology methods failed her, Sangeeta Bhatia turned to engineering and microfabrication to build a liver from scratch.
