The Mechanobiology Garage
Andy Tay | Jul 16, 2017 | 7 min read
New tools for investigating how physical forces affect cells
Making Micromotors Biocompatible
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Jun 1, 2016 | 8 min read
Researchers are developing potent ways to fuel and control the movement of micromotor devices.
Next Generation: Cell-Covered Fastener
Ruth Williams | Aug 28, 2015 | 3 min read
Scientists have developed an interlocking cell scaffold for easy building and dismantling of tissues.
The Organist
Megan Scudellari | May 1, 2013 | 9 min read
When molecular biology methods failed her, Sangeeta Bhatia turned to engineering and microfabrication to build a liver from scratch.
