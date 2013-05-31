ADVERTISEMENT
  3. mobile diagnosis

Portable, Rapid Zika Test
Tanya Lewis | Jun 30, 2016 | 2 min read
A new point-of-care diagnostic enables viral detection at low thresholds.
New Zika Diagnostic
Tanya Lewis | May 9, 2016 | 1 min read
A paper-based RNA test may offer a low-cost method for detecting the virus in the field.
Measuring DNA with a Smartphone
Jef Akst | Dec 23, 2014 | 2 min read
A new microscope attachment can allow smartphone users to take a closer look at fluorescently labeled DNA.
Shrimp-Inspired Cancer Camera
Bob Grant | Oct 6, 2014 | 2 min read
Researchers have developed a tumor imaging device based upon the visual system of a crustacean.
Mobile Microscopes
Jef Akst | Jun 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Turning cell phones into basic research tools can improve health care in the developing world.
There's an App for That
Jef Akst | May 31, 2013 | 1 min read
See UCLA researchers Hongying Zhu and Aydogan Ozcan transform an ordinary cell phone into a mobile fluorescent microscope.
