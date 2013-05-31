mobile diagnosis

ADVERTISEMENT
Portable, Rapid Zika Test
Tanya Lewis
| Jun 30, 2016
| 2 min read
A new point-of-care diagnostic enables viral detection at low thresholds.
New Zika Diagnostic
Tanya Lewis
| May 9, 2016
| 1 min read
A paper-based RNA test may offer a low-cost method for detecting the virus in the field.
Measuring DNA with a Smartphone
Jef Akst
| Dec 23, 2014
| 2 min read
A new microscope attachment can allow smartphone users to take a closer look at fluorescently labeled DNA.
Shrimp-Inspired Cancer Camera
Bob Grant
| Oct 6, 2014
| 2 min read
Researchers have developed a tumor imaging device based upon the visual system of a crustacean.
Mobile Microscopes
Jef Akst
| Jun 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Turning cell phones into basic research tools can improve health care in the developing world.
There's an App for That
Jef Akst
| May 31, 2013
| 1 min read
See UCLA researchers Hongying Zhu and Aydogan Ozcan transform an ordinary cell phone into a mobile fluorescent microscope.
