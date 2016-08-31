ADVERTISEMENT
Proprioception: The Sense Within
Simon Gandevia and Uwe Proske | Sep 1, 2016 | 10+ min read
Knowing where our bodies are in space is critical for the control of our movements and for our sense of self.
Proprioceptive Receptors
Simon Gandevia and Uwe Proske | Aug 31, 2016 | 2 min read
Feedback from muscle spindles and tendon organs provides information about where our bodies are in space and whether or not they are moving.
