nano motors

Image of the Day: Nanobot Schematic
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Apr 13, 2018 | 1 min read
A magnetically controlled device could have applications in studies of cell biology and biophysics.
Molecular Motors
Abby Olena, PhD | Feb 12, 2014 | 1 min read
Researchers control nanomotors inside living cells.
Next Generation: Rockets for the Gut
Edyta Zielinska | Feb 14, 2012 | 2 min read
Researchers develop a tiny device that motors around the stomach, fueled by its acidic environment.
