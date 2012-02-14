ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
nano motors
nano motors
Image of the Day: Nanobot Schematic
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Apr 13, 2018
| 1 min read
A magnetically controlled device could have applications in studies of cell biology and biophysics.
Molecular Motors
Abby Olena, PhD
| Feb 12, 2014
| 1 min read
Researchers control nanomotors inside living cells.
Next Generation: Rockets for the Gut
Edyta Zielinska
| Feb 14, 2012
| 2 min read
Researchers develop a tiny device that motors around the stomach, fueled by its acidic environment.
