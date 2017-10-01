ADVERTISEMENT
Top Technical Advances in 2017
Shawna Williams
| Dec 24, 2017
| 3 min read
The year’s most impressive achievements include new methods to extend CRISPR editing, patch-clamp neurons hands-free, and analyze the contents of live cells.
Live Cell Extractions
Ruth Williams
| Oct 1, 2017
| 3 min read
Nanostraws that collect specimens from cells without killing them allow for repeated sampling.
