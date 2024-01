Though scientists don’t yet know much about it, a newly described process called erebosis might have profound implications for how the gut maintains itself.

Move Over Apoptosis: Another Form of Cell Death May Occur in the Gut

Move Over Apoptosis: Another Form of Cell Death May Occur in the Gut

Move Over Apoptosis: Another Form of Cell Death May Occur in the Gut

Though scientists don’t yet know much about it, a newly described process called erebosis might have profound implications for how the gut maintains itself.

Though scientists don’t yet know much about it, a newly described process called erebosis might have profound implications for how the gut maintains itself.