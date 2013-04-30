ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
neonatology
neonatology
Sequencing Genomes in the ICU Improves Outcomes
Bob Grant
| Oct 19, 2017
| 2 min read
A handful of infants in a neonatal intensive care unit who were diagnosed with rare diseases using whole-genome sequencing had shorter hospital stays and better health outcomes, researchers find.
The Search for Methods to Monitor Brain Cooling
Kerry Grens
| Jun 1, 2017
| 4 min read
Newborns deprived of oxygen have their temperatures lowered to protect against brain damage, but it’s hard to decipher the babies’ immediate response to the intervention.
Brain Freeze
The Scientist
Staff
| May 31, 2017
| 1 min read
Meet one child saved from brain damage by cooling therapy.
Breast Milk Primes Gut for Microbes
Ruth Williams
| May 5, 2016
| 4 min read
Maternal antibodies engender a receptive gut environment for beneficial bacteria in newborn mice.
Why So Soon?
Bob Grant
| May 1, 2013
| 10+ min read
Researchers are using modern experimental tools to probe the mysterious molecular pathways that lead to premature labor and birth.
The Genes Underlying Prematurity
Bob Grant
| Apr 30, 2013
| 1 min read
NIH researcher Roberto Romero describes the recent discovery of genetic elemetns that contribute to the risk of preterm birth.
Molecular Models of Birth
Bob Grant
| Apr 30, 2013
| 1 min read
Researchers are piecing together the chain of events that leads to preterm and full-term birth.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT