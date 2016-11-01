ADVERTISEMENT
Hijacking Neurons’ Adaptive Abilities
Brain tumors use the brain’s plasticity to promote their own growth.
neural plasticity
neural plasticity
How Neurons in a Dish Learned to Play “Pong”
Dan Robitzski
| Oct 12, 2022
| 5 min read
The DishBrain system can send and receive electrophysiological signals to and from living neurons, training the cells to accomplish a task.
Tinkering with Gut Microbes Boosts Brain Plasticity in Mice
Sophie Fessl, PhD
| Jan 13, 2022
| 4 min read
Intestinal bacteria contribute to the effect of stimulating environments on the brain’s ability to adapt, a study concludes.
Neural Connections Bolstered in Monkeys That Lift Weights
Jef Akst
| Oct 1, 2020
| 3 min read
A study in two macaques reveals the importance of increasing connectivity between muscles and the reticulospinal tract that runs from the brain stem down the spinal cord.
New Tools in the Works to Probe Adult Human Neurogenesis
Ashley Yeager
| Oct 7, 2019
| 6 min read
Conflicting results on the existence of new neurons in adults have researchers designing new ways to identify and count neuronal progenitors—and finally get to the bottom of neurogenesis.
Image of the Day: Fountain of Youth
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 14, 2017
| 1 min read
Neural plasticity wanes with age, but increasing the protein Arc—abundant earlier in life—in the visual cortex of mice can fend off this decline.
Nosing Around
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Nov 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Covering neuroscience research means choosing from an embarrassment of riches.
