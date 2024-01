Her passion came from her son’s struggle with type 1 diabetes and the inability to find new treatments.

Lawyer Turned Stem Cell Advocate Susan Solomon Dies at 71

Her passion came from her son’s struggle with type 1 diabetes and the inability to find new treatments.