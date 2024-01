A study finds that CRISPR-Nickase, which changes just one allele of a given gene, improves gene editing efficiency compared with CRISPR-Cas9.

New CRISPR Technique Causes Few Unintended Mutations in Fruit Flies

New CRISPR Technique Causes Few Unintended Mutations in Fruit Flies

New CRISPR Technique Causes Few Unintended Mutations in Fruit Flies

A study finds that CRISPR-Nickase, which changes just one allele of a given gene, improves gene editing efficiency compared with CRISPR-Cas9.

A study finds that CRISPR-Nickase, which changes just one allele of a given gene, improves gene editing efficiency compared with CRISPR-Cas9.