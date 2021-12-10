ADVERTISEMENT
the facade of a building. crisscrossed white walls intersect sets of four black windows in a lattice structure, with a cloudless blue sky in the background.
Exosome Scientist Douglas Taylor Stole and Mislabeled Images: Report
Taylor, formerly of the University of Louisville, is known for his discovery of and research on tumor-secreted exosomes.  
a middle-aged male scientist wearing a white lab coat points at a computer screen while a younger woman scientist also wearing a lab coat looks on.
Younger Scientists Are More Innovative, Study Finds
Katherine Irving | Oct 28, 2022 | 5 min read
On average, researchers’ impact dropped by one-half to two-thirds over their careers.
magnifying glass in front of a stack of paper
Opinion: Science Needs Better Fraud Detection—And More Whistleblowers
Aman Majmudar, Undark | Oct 26, 2022 | 5 min read
An influential paper on amyloid protein and Alzheimer’s disease potentially fabricated data. Why did it take 16 years to flag?
a black pencil with a white eraser on the tip leaves eraser marks on a piece of paper
Nobel Prize Winner Faces Investigation into Paper Integrity
Katherine Irving | Oct 21, 2022 | 2 min read
Seventeen studies coauthored by Gregg Semenza have been retracted, corrected, or raised for concern, and 15 more are currently under investigation.
Illustration of SARS-CoV-2
US Agency to Look into Project on Modified Coronavirus
Catherine Offord | Oct 18, 2022 | 3 min read
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was not aware that the work involved a chimeric strain of SARS-CoV-2, STAT reports.
woman smiling at camera
Renee Wegrzyn Tapped to Head ARPA-H
Andy Carstens | Sep 12, 2022 | 2 min read
As the new agency’s director, the DARPA veteran will spearhead a high-risk, high-reward approach to biomedical research.
person with lab coat and blue gloves holding tray with pink liquid <br><br>
Scientists Consider How Overturning Roe Might Affect Research
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Sep 7, 2022 | 6 min read
Researchers who work with materials such as fetal tissue and human embryonic stem cells are facing new restrictions, the latest in a long line of regulations, that could impede important advances.
Approved grant abstract with hype words
Major, Groundbreaking Increase in Hype in Grant Applications
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Aug 30, 2022 | 3 min read
Projects funded by the National Institutes of Health increasingly employ subjective and promotional language in describing research, a study finds.
Anthony Fauci
Anthony Fauci Announces Departure from NIAID, Advisory Roles
Catherine Offord | Aug 22, 2022 | 2 min read
The 81-year-old director says that he will step back from his positions this December, but that he will continue working to advance science and public health.
A red sign that reads “Clinical Center, Building 10” outside of a brick building
NIH Fails to Enforce Rules for Reporting Clinical Trial Results
Amanda Heidt | Aug 18, 2022 | 3 min read
A review by the US Office of Inspector General found that only about half of the scientists running clinical trials funded by the NIH in 2019 and 2020 appropriately recorded their findings in a federal database, as is legally required.
EXCLUSIVE
Colorful pills and capsules on a calendar background
Clinical Trial Registry Errors Undermine Transparency
Catherine Offord | Aug 2, 2022 | 10 min read
A lack of comprehension among some researchers about how to use ClinicalTrials.gov may be hindering public access to trial information and holding up drug study results, an investigation by The Scientist finds.
Photo of Makio Murayama
Handmade Hemoglobin, 1912-2012
Dan Robitzski | Aug 1, 2022 | 3 min read
Makio Murayama, a Japanese-American biochemist who was turned away from the Manhattan Project due to his heritage, rose to prominence for his work uncovering the link between the structure of hemoglobin and the mechanisms of sickle cell disease.
National Science Foundation headquarters building
NSF Grant Funding Is Racially Biased, Study Finds
Andy Carstens | Jul 27, 2022 | 2 min read
A review of more than two decades of data finds racial disparities in the success rate of National Science Foundation grant proposals.
Photo of John Calhoun crouches within his rodent utopia-turned-dystopia
Universe 25, 1968–1973
Annie Melchor | May 2, 2022 | 3 min read
A series of rodent experiments showed that even with abundant food and water, personal space is essential to prevent societal collapse.
President Biden meeting with a group of people in the oval office
Biden Orders More Research on Long COVID
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Apr 6, 2022 | 2 min read
A new presidential memorandum requires the Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate a government-wide push to generate a research action plan for the condition.
Large brutalist concrete building
ARPA-H to Be Within NIH but Independently Managed by HHS
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Apr 1, 2022 | 3 min read
After lobbying efforts from lawmakers and science advisors, the new, DARPA-like biomedical research agency will be a part of the National Institutes of Health, but its director will report directly to the secretary of Health and Human Services.
Updated July 27
Magnifying glass in front of a stack of files of papers
PLOS ONE Pulls Five Papers Tied to Alzheimer’s Drug Controversy
Jef Akst | Mar 31, 2022 | 2 min read
The retracted studies were coauthored by a scientist who worked on an Alzheimer’s therapy in development by Cassava Sciences, a company reportedly under investigation for providing falsified data to the FDA.
old-fashioned, black and white alarm clock with words "the end"
Editorial: When Will This Pandemic Officially End?
Bob Grant | Mar 11, 2022 | 4 min read
And does it even matter?
Deborah Nickerson
Genome Pioneer Deborah Nickerson Dies at 67
Amanda Heidt | Feb 9, 2022 | 3 min read
The University of Washington researcher leveraged data from the Human Genome Project to identify genes underlying various health conditions and advance precision medicine.
aerial view of a building on the NIH campus
Lawrence Tabak Tapped to Serve as Interim NIH Head
Shawna Williams | Dec 10, 2021 | 2 min read
The glycoprotein researcher and longtime principal deputy director of the National Institutes of Health will take over from Francis Collins on December 20.
