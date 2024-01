After lobbying efforts from lawmakers and science advisors, the new, DARPA-like biomedical research agency will be a part of the National Institutes of Health, but its director will report directly to the secretary of Health and Human Services.

ARPA-H to Be Within NIH but Independently Managed by HHS

