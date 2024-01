Mycobacterium leprae appeared to reprogram the animals’ livers to a state partially resembling early development, resulting in healthy organ growth.

Leprosy Bacterium Rejuvenates Armadillos’ Livers

Leprosy Bacterium Rejuvenates Armadillos’ Livers

Mycobacterium leprae appeared to reprogram the animals’ livers to a state partially resembling early development, resulting in healthy organ growth.

Mycobacterium leprae appeared to reprogram the animals’ livers to a state partially resembling early development, resulting in healthy organ growth.