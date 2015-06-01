ADVERTISEMENT
Reveling in the Revealed
Kelly Rae Chi
| Jan 1, 2016
| 7 min read
A growing toolbox for surveying the activity of entire genomes
Crystal Unclear
Tracy Vence
| Oct 15, 2015
| 10+ min read
A behind-the-scenes look at how researchers solved the high-resolution crystal structure of the nucleosome core particle raises the age-old question of assigning credit in science.
Silencing Surprise
Jenny Rood
| Jun 1, 2015
| 2 min read
A chromatin remodeler in embryonic stem cells clears the DNA for mRNA transcription while stifling the expression of noncoding transcripts.
