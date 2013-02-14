ADVERTISEMENT
nudibranch
Image of the Day: Fancy Slug
The Scientist
Staff
| Jun 12, 2017
| 1 min read
This uncharacterized species of nudibranch, genus
Cyerce
, can be distinguished by the delicate red lines running along the edges of its soft, jelly-like structures.
Celebrating New Species
Jenny Rood
| May 21, 2015
| 2 min read
An international panel of scientists selects the 10 most interesting organisms discovered last year.
The Detachable Penis
Dan Cossins
| Feb 14, 2013
| 1 min read
A species of sea slug discards its penis after mating, then grows another the next day, a tactic that may have evolved to avoid passing on the sperm of competitors.
