nudibranch

Image of the Day: Fancy Slug
The Scientist Staff | Jun 12, 2017 | 1 min read
This uncharacterized species of nudibranch, genus Cyerce, can be distinguished by the delicate red lines running along the edges of its soft, jelly-like structures. 
Celebrating New Species
Jenny Rood | May 21, 2015 | 2 min read
An international panel of scientists selects the 10 most interesting organisms discovered last year.
The Detachable Penis
Dan Cossins | Feb 14, 2013 | 1 min read
A species of sea slug discards its penis after mating, then grows another the next day, a tactic that may have evolved to avoid passing on the sperm of competitors.
 
