  obesogen

obesogen

Avoiding Endocrine Disruptors Drops Diabetes Risk: Study
Kerry Grens | Oct 27, 2016 | 2 min read
Based on epidemiological data, researchers estimate that reducing exposures to certain environmental chemicals could drop people’s chances of developing the disease.
Effects of BPA Substitutes
Kerry Grens | Apr 11, 2016 | 4 min read
Two studies add to the evidence that replacements for the plastic additive affect cells and animals in the same, untoward ways as bisphenol A.
Obesogens
Kerry Grens | Nov 1, 2015 | 10+ min read
Low doses of environmental chemicals can make animals gain weight. Whether they do the same to humans is a thorny issue.
Fat Factors
Kerry Grens | Oct 31, 2015 | 1 min read
A mouse's exposure to certain environmental chemicals can lead the animal—and its offspring and grandoffspring—to be overweight.
