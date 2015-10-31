ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
obesogen
obesogen
Avoiding Endocrine Disruptors Drops Diabetes Risk: Study
Kerry Grens
| Oct 27, 2016
| 2 min read
Based on epidemiological data, researchers estimate that reducing exposures to certain environmental chemicals could drop people’s chances of developing the disease.
Effects of BPA Substitutes
Kerry Grens
| Apr 11, 2016
| 4 min read
Two studies add to the evidence that replacements for the plastic additive affect cells and animals in the same, untoward ways as bisphenol A.
Obesogens
Kerry Grens
| Nov 1, 2015
| 10+ min read
Low doses of environmental chemicals can make animals gain weight. Whether they do the same to humans is a thorny issue.
Fat Factors
Kerry Grens
| Oct 31, 2015
| 1 min read
A mouse's exposure to certain environmental chemicals can lead the animal—and its offspring and grandoffspring—to be overweight.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT