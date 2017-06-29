Ocean Exploration

ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Vampire Squid
The unusual cephalopod was spotted on a recent underwater research expedition.
The unusual cephalopod was spotted on a recent underwater research expedition.
The unusual cephalopod was spotted on a recent underwater research expedition.
Maiden Voyage, 1872–1876
Ashley Yeager
| Jul 1, 2018
| 2 min read
The
Challenger
expedition's data on ocean temperatures and currents, seawater chemistry, life in the deep sea, and the geology of the seafloor spurred the rise of modern oceanography.
Image of the Day: Languid Jetsetter
The Scientist
Staff
| Jun 29, 2017
| 1 min read
An undescribed jellyfish in Pacific waters near Hawaii, likely a
Bathykorus
species, propels itself by moving water in and out of its circular cavity.
