Hackers Bring Dutch Research Funding Agency to Standstill
Asher Jones
| Mar 8, 2021
| 2 min read
After refusing to pay the ransom demanded by those behind a cyberattack, the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research has been out of action since February 8.
COVID-19 Ushers in the Future of Conferences
Abby Olena, PhD
| Sep 28, 2020
| 9 min read
The pandemic has forced scientists everywhere to rethink in-person conferences, but some researchers have already been urging changes.
Cal State University to Conduct Most Classes Online this Fall
Catherine Offord
| May 13, 2020
| 2 min read
The public university system in California joins a number of colleges planning a virtual semester to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Opinion: Making Online Teaching a Success
John D. Loike and Marian Stoltz-Loike
| Mar 18, 2020
| 3 min read
Here are the lessons we’ve learned so far about the keys to virtual science education—including what to do about lab classes.
Vapers Reported Adverse Health Effects Online for Years: Study
Ashley Yeager
| Jan 7, 2020
| 2 min read
Researchers mined an electronic cigarette users’ online discussion forum and found reports of headaches, coughing, itching, and throat pain.
MyHeritage Account Data Compromised in “Cybersecurity Incident”
Catherine Offord
| Jun 6, 2018
| 2 min read
A security researcher found the email addresses and encrypted passwords of more than 92 million users of the genealogy site on a private server outside the company.
Scientists Are Opting for Remote Postdoc Positions
Ashley Yeager
| May 1, 2018
| 9 min read
Technology and family constraints are making the “ghostdoc” more popular, but the setup is not without costs, researchers say.
Different Alcoholic Drinks Tied to Different Moods
Catherine Offord
| Nov 21, 2017
| 2 min read
An online survey finds that people report feeling most relaxed with a glass of red wine or beer, and most aggressive when drinking spirits.
Michigan State Court of Appeals Hears Arguments in PubPeer Litigation
Bob Grant
| Oct 5, 2016
| 4 min read
Attorneys representing pathologist Fazlul Sarkar and users of the post-publication peer review website present their cases regarding the constitutionality of subpoenaing for the identities of anonymous commenters.
Pathologist Sues PubPeer Users
Tracy Vence
| Oct 27, 2014
| 2 min read
A professor who was terminated from a new job before he’d even started is suing users of the post-publication peer review forum for allegedly making defamatory statements.
One Profile Fits All
Jef Akst
| Nov 21, 2013
| 1 min read
Federal agencies partner up to develop an online tool for researchers to build a universal biosketch to accompany grant applications.
Internalizing the Internet
Beth Marie Mole
| Jan 23, 2013
| 2 min read
Online social networks alter how users see themselves and their world.
Science Afield
Jef Akst
| Feb 1, 2012
| 3 min read
Portable wet-lab kits allow even soldiers stationed in war zones to earn college science credits.
