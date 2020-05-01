optogenetics

ADVERTISEMENT
An illustration of an orange tumor in a brain forming connections to healthy yellow neurons.
Hijacking Neurons’ Adaptive Abilities
Brain tumors use the brain’s plasticity to promote their own growth.
Flat blue line that becomes a pink jagged line and then a flat red line, on a black background.
Emerging from Silence: Capturing the First Heartbeat
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Sep 27, 2023 | 5 min read
In the developing zebrafish, a noisy and asynchronous activity jumpstarts the heart’s journey to coordinated beating.
White mouse at the edge of a desk
The Heart Can Directly Influence Our Emotions
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Mar 1, 2023 | 4 min read
Researchers find that an increased heart rate can induce anxiety in mice, given the right context.
iStock
The Scientist Speaks - Finding that Sweet Spot: Understanding Gut Perception One Cell at a Time
Iris Kulbatski, PhD | 1 min read
Maya Kaelberer discusses her research investigating how sensory cells in the gut guide feeding behavior.
Microscopy image with blue and red neurons, where red indicates neurons involved in a memory engram
Asthma Drug Helps Mice Retrieve Memories “Lost” to Sleep Deprivation
Zunnash Khan | Jan 24, 2023 | 4 min read
A study finds roflumilast can reverse sleep deprivation–induced amnesia in mice, hinting at pathways to treating memory loss in people.
A visualization of a spinal cord with neurons highlighted in red
Scientists Identify Neurons Needed to Walk After Paralysis
Amanda Heidt | Nov 10, 2022 | 3 min read
Nine people with spinal injuries walked again after electrical stimulation, allowing researchers to pinpoint neurons likely underlying their recovery.
Photo of Steve Ramirez
Steve Ramirez Reshapes Memories in the Brains of Mice
Dan Robitzski | Nov 1, 2022 | 3 min read
The Boston University neuroscientist wants to take the edge off traumatic memories by manipulating how they’re processed in the brain.
Illustration of blue shiny mitochondria
Worms Live Longer with Mitochondria Powered by Light: Preprint
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | May 24, 2022 | 4 min read
Increasing mitochondrial activity in worms by engineering a light-activated proton pump into the organelle’s membrane extends the animals’ lifespan without evidence of health decline, according to a preprint.
Histological stain of motor neurons in purple and green
Researchers Use Ultrasound to Control Neurons in Mice
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Feb 9, 2022 | 4 min read
A study shows “sonogenetics” could be a useful new tool in neuroscience and other fields.
Variety of sweeteners - Stevia, sugar, pollen and honey stock photo
How the Gut Differentiates Artificial Sweeteners from Sugars
Chloe Tenn | Jan 21, 2022 | 5 min read
Signals from sweeteners and sugars are relayed from the gut to the brain by different neural pathways, a new study concludes.
Image of fruit fly epithelial cells (pseudo colored in this micrograph)
Epithelial Cell Signaling Helps Maintain Tissue Integrity
Annie Melchor | Nov 1, 2021 | 2 min read
Using a transgenic fruit fly model, researchers demonstrate how epithelial barriers are maintained in living organisms despite high levels of cell turnover and death.
Image of nerve fibers shown in green and red
Neurons Simplify Visual Signals by Responding to Only One Retina
Anne N. Connor | Oct 1, 2021 | 2 min read
Mice have neurons that connect to both eyes but only propagate the signal from one or the other, simplifying the information sent to the cerebral cortex.
cartoon image showing colorful collection of syringes, coronavirus particles, and mrna to represent the vaccine development
Optogenetics and mRNA Vaccines Net Lasker Awards
Annie Melchor | Sep 24, 2021 | 2 min read
This year’s winners are Dieter Oesterhelt, Peter Hegemann, Karl Deisseroth, Drew Weissman, Katalin Karikó, and David Baltimore.
stn-sept-14-story-1-thumbnail-800x560
Heating Up CAR T Cells for Cancer Therapy
Roni Dengler, PhD | Sep 10, 2021 | 2 min read
Heated gold nanoparticles unleash the therapeutic activity of engineered CAR T cells.
illustration of a blue neuron lit with red
Neuron-Released Protein Can Set Off Inflammation: Study
Marcus A. Banks | Aug 19, 2021 | 3 min read
Research in mice suggests that moderating nerve activity with drugs or electrical pulses could modify tissue immune responses, curtailing the chronic pain often associated with inflammatory conditions.
With video
An illustration of a microscope objecting beaming blue light onto a nematode worm with the labels objective, agar substrate, micro laser beams, paralyzed c. elegans, and controlled c. elegans movement
AI Controls Laser-Guided Robot Worms
Ruth Williams | Jul 8, 2021 | 3 min read
Automated control of light-responsive nematode worms marks the first foray into the development of multicellular, biorobotic organisms.
a drawing of black goggles receiving a beam of light than is then transmitted to an eyeball. from the retina there is a zoom-in of blue and purple cells and purple viruses
Blind Patient Recovers Partial Vision with Optogenetics
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | May 24, 2021 | 4 min read
After receiving an intraocular injection of the gene for a light-sensitive protein, a 58-year-old man diagnosed with the neurodegenerative eye disease retinitis pigmentosa was able to locate objects on a table using engineered goggles.
neuroscience, mice, fear, pain, empathy, social transmission, emotion contagion, optogenetics, analgesia, Stanford University
Mice Share Each Other’s Pain and Fear
Amanda Heidt | Jan 14, 2021 | 5 min read
The animals adopt the emotional state of their cagemates, and the parts of the brain engaged during the process are different for pain and fear, according to a new study.
Researchers Make Mice Smell Odors that Aren’t Really There
Ruth Williams | Jun 18, 2020 | 3 min read
Using optogenetics, scientists have simulated the sense of smell directly within the mouse brain to investigate the nature of olfactory perception.
How Manipulating Rodent Memories Can Elucidate Neurological Function
Amber Dance | May 1, 2020 | 10+ min read
Strategies to make lab animals forget, remember, or experience false recollections probe how memory works, and may inspire treatments for neurological diseases.
