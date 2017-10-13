organ scaffolds

ADVERTISEMENT
Artificial Organs: Innovating to Replace Donors and Dialysis
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | Jan 20, 2023 | 6 min read
Scientists employ cutting edge tools and techniques to create artificial organs for research and disease therapeutics.
Image of the Day: Brand New Bowel
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Oct 13, 2017 | 1 min read
Using human stems cells and segments of rat intestines, scientists engineer bowels that are capable of absorbing nutrients.
