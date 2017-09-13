orientation-independent-DIC microscopy

ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: It’s Alive
The Scientist Staff | Sep 13, 2017 | 1 min read
New microscopy techniques reveal that heterochromatin—the condensed, seemingly dormant portions of DNA—is not as dense as scientists once thought.
