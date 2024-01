The pathogen known as swine flu evolved in pigs in Mexico following imports of the livestock from the US and Europe.

Infographic: How H1N1 Came to Spark a Pandemic in 2009

Infographic: How H1N1 Came to Spark a Pandemic in 2009

Infographic: How H1N1 Came to Spark a Pandemic in 2009

The pathogen known as swine flu evolved in pigs in Mexico following imports of the livestock from the US and Europe.

The pathogen known as swine flu evolved in pigs in Mexico following imports of the livestock from the US and Europe.