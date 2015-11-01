ADVERTISEMENT
Binge-Eating Neurons Identified
Jef Akst | May 26, 2017 | 1 min read
Inducing activity in the zona incerta region of the brain prompts mice to gorge themselves.
Neural Mechanism Links Alcohol Consumption to Binge Eating
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Jan 10, 2017 | 3 min read
Ethanol triggers starvation-activated neurons, leading mice to overeat. 
The 6,000-Calorie Diet
Jef Akst | Nov 1, 2015 | 4 min read
Overeating and inactivity lead to insulin resistance in just days—and oxidative stress is to blame.
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Nov 1, 2015 | 3 min read
The Psychology of Overeating, The Hidden Half of Nature, The Death of Cancer, and The Secret of Our Success
