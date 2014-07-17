ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. pacemaker

pacemaker

Heart’s Backup Pacemaker Mechanisms Identified
Diana Kwon | Jul 28, 2017 | 2 min read
The sinoatrial node is home to multiple pacemakers that keep the heart beating if the main one falters.
Medical Devices Aspire to Ditch Batteries
Aggie Mika | Jun 8, 2017 | 5 min read
Scientists draw from wristwatches, wireless transmission technology, and patients’ own heartbeats to design new power sources. 
Rhythmic Rewiring
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Nov 1, 2014 | 3 min read
Circadian neurons in fruit flies form synapses with different, noncircadian brain regions depending on the time of day.
Week in Review: July 14–18
Tracy Vence | Jul 18, 2014 | 3 min read
Converting heart muscle to pacemaker cells in pigs; alternative splicing and the human proteome; questioning a reported yogurt mold-illness link; H. pylori swiftly find mouse stomach injuries
The Scientist on The Pulse, July 18
Kerry Grens | Jul 17, 2014 | 1 min read
Flying dinos, genetic pacemakers, and dangerous microbes on the loose
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT