Heart’s Backup Pacemaker Mechanisms Identified
Diana Kwon
| Jul 28, 2017
| 2 min read
The sinoatrial node is home to multiple pacemakers that keep the heart beating if the main one falters.
Medical Devices Aspire to Ditch Batteries
Aggie Mika
| Jun 8, 2017
| 5 min read
Scientists draw from wristwatches, wireless transmission technology, and patients’ own heartbeats to design new power sources.
Rhythmic Rewiring
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Nov 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Circadian neurons in fruit flies form synapses with different, noncircadian brain regions depending on the time of day.
Week in Review: July 14–18
Tracy Vence
| Jul 18, 2014
| 3 min read
Converting heart muscle to pacemaker cells in pigs; alternative splicing and the human proteome; questioning a reported yogurt mold-illness link;
H. pylori
swiftly find mouse stomach injuries
The Scientist
on The Pulse, July 18
Kerry Grens
| Jul 17, 2014
| 1 min read
Flying dinos, genetic pacemakers, and dangerous microbes on the loose
