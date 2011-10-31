ADVERTISEMENT
parasitic wasp
parasitic wasp
Image of the Day: Hanger-On
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Aug 29, 2018
| 1 min read
Newly identified species of fossilized parasitic wasps were found inside their hosts.
Image of the Day: All Out War
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Aug 21, 2018
| 1 min read
A new study reports the first-known example of a parasitic love vine tangling with a gall wasp that parasitizes a shared host plant.
Image of the Day: Protector
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Jun 29, 2018
| 1 min read
A newly described parasitic wasp is named after Daenerys Targaryen from the book series
A Song of Ice and Fire
and TV show
Game of Thrones
.
War Dance of the Honeybee
Karl Gruber
| Feb 1, 2018
| 2 min read
One species has developed a novel waggle to warn about invading wasps.
Bees Under Attack
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 31, 2018
| 1 min read
Japanese honeybees
(Apis cerana japonica)
respond to an attack by a
Vespa mandarinia
wasp.
How Bacteria in Flies Kill Parasitic Wasps
Shawna Williams
| Jul 10, 2017
| 2 min read
Ribosome-inactivating proteins from symbiotic bacteria leave their hosts unharmed.
Parasite’s Genes Persist in Host Genomes
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Sep 17, 2015
| 3 min read
Researchers find evidence of gene flow from parasitoid wasps to the butterflies and moths they lay eggs in.
Behavior Brief
Amanda B. Keener
| Sep 2, 2015
| 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Cooperative Control
Sandhya Sekar
| Feb 10, 2015
| 3 min read
With the help of a virus that infects its prey’s nervous system, a parasitoid wasp coerces a lady beetle to protect its young.
Behavior Brief
Kate Yandell and Beth Marie Mole
| Jan 15, 2013
| 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Ladybug Zombies
Cristina Luiggi
| Oct 31, 2011
| 1 min read
Wasps inject their larvae into ladybug abdomens, where they feast on the bugs’ insides.
