Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors are promising cancer therapeutics, and there are several options for testing their effectiveness in vitro.

Selecting the Right PARP Assay

Selecting the Right PARP Assay

Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors are promising cancer therapeutics, and there are several options for testing their effectiveness in vitro.

Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors are promising cancer therapeutics, and there are several options for testing their effectiveness in vitro.