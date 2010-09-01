ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Deleting a Gene Quells a Pesky Cheese-Destroying Fungus
Fungi disrupt microbial communities on cheese by making antibiotics.
Deleting a Gene Quells a Pesky Cheese-Destroying Fungus
Deleting a Gene Quells a Pesky Cheese-Destroying Fungus
Fungi disrupt microbial communities on cheese by making antibiotics.
Fungi disrupt microbial communities on cheese by making antibiotics.
Home
Subjects
Penicillin
Penicillin
Crystal-Clear Penicillin, 1945
Brittany McWilliams
| Apr 3, 2023
| 4 min read
Political activist and Nobel winner Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin pioneered X-ray crystallography to discover the molecular structures of penicillin and insulin.
Barbara Low, Trailblazing Woman in X-Ray Crystallography, Dies
Carolyn Wilke
| Mar 15, 2019
| 2 min read
The former Columbia University professor’s early work helped illuminate the structure of penicillin, allowing chemists to make variants and broaden the scope of antibiotic treatments.
How Bacteria Eat Penicillin
Shawna Williams
| Apr 30, 2018
| 3 min read
Scientists work out the specific genes and biochemical steps required for digesting the very drugs designed to kill microbes.
Image of the Day: Fungal Forms
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 19, 2017
| 1 min read
By sequencing and analyzing the genomes of more than 20 species of
Penicillium
fungi, researches uncovered genes encoding for numerous bioactive compounds, including antibiotics.
Secrets from Neanderthal Tooth Plaque
Jef Akst
| Mar 9, 2017
| 2 min read
Ancient hominins in northern Spain ate mushrooms, pine nuts, and moss, and may have used
Penicillium
mold and other natural products to sooth toothache pain.
Sex and Drugs
Kerry Grens
| Jul 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Did 20th-century pharmaceutical and technological advances shape modern sexual behaviors?
Old Ocean Mold
Beth Marie Mole
| Dec 12, 2012
| 1 min read
Fungi in 100 million year-old seafloor sediments could possess novel antibiotics.
The Discovery of Penicillin, circa 1928
Cristina Luiggi
| Sep 1, 2010
| 2 min read
The drug may very well be one of mankind’s greatest discoveries.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT