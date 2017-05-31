ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. perinatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy

perinatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy

The Search for Methods to Monitor Brain Cooling
Kerry Grens | Jun 1, 2017 | 4 min read
Newborns deprived of oxygen have their temperatures lowered to protect against brain damage, but it’s hard to decipher the babies’ immediate response to the intervention.
Brain Freeze
The Scientist Staff | May 31, 2017 | 1 min read
Meet one child saved from brain damage by cooling therapy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT