ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. philadelphia chromsome

philadelphia chromsome

Peter Nowell, Co-Discoverer of the Philadelphia Chromosome, Dies
Diana Kwon | Jan 8, 2017 | 1 min read
The tumor biologist’s landmark discovery provided the first clear evidence that genetic mutations could lead to cancer, and gave rise to a crucial cancer drug.
Professional Marksman
Anna Azvolinsky | Apr 1, 2015 | 8 min read
Charles Sawyers, who began his research career just as the genetic details of human oncogenes were emerging, codeveloped Gleevec, the quintessential targeted cancer therapy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT