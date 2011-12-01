ADVERTISEMENT
  photoacoustics

A Fishy Chorus
The Scientist Staff | Aug 31, 2015 | 1 min read
Watch the coelacanth documentary that fish biologist Eric Parmentier and filmmaker Laurent Ballesta were making when they discovered and recorded a world of undersea sound.
Eyes on Cancer
Amber Dance | Apr 1, 2012 | 8 min read
Techniques for watching tumors do their thing
Brainspotting
Amber Dance | Dec 1, 2011 | 7 min read
New, minimally invasive techniques for seeing deep inside living brains
