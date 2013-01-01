ADVERTISEMENT
Biogeochemist Kenneth Coale Dies at 67
He was known for his research on iron’s role in phytoplankton biomass.
Q&A: Fluorescence Lets Diatoms Communicate, Coordinate Behavior
Dan Robitzski
| Dec 16, 2021
| 6 min read
The Scientist
spoke with physicist and microbial ecologist Idan Tuval, whose recent paper challenges the assumption that these single-celled organisms only communicate via chemical signals.
Why Turkey’s Sea of Marmara Is Full of Marine Snot
Christie Wilcox, PhD
| Jun 11, 2021
| 3 min read
Turkish officials are scrambling to clean up a massive, gooey plankton bloom that’s sliming the country’s ports and could suffocate the area’s marine ecosystems.
Dinoflagellate Genome Structure Unlike Any Other Known
Amanda Heidt
| May 10, 2021
| 5 min read
The transcription of DNA drives the remarkably tidy organization of chromosomes in the dinoflagellate
Symbiodinium microadriaticum
.
Giant Viruses Can Integrate into the Genomes of Their Hosts
Amanda Heidt
| Nov 19, 2020
| 4 min read
Rather than introducing small chunks of DNA as other viruses do, some giant viruses can contribute more than 1 million base pairs to a host’s genome, broadening the ways in which viruses may shape eukaryote evolution.
A Last-Minute Science Dash to an Erupting Volcano
Jef Akst
| Dec 1, 2019
| 5 min read
Researchers plan an oceanographic expedition to understand why a phytoplankton bloom developed as molten lava flowed into the sea east of Hawaii's Big Island.
Red Tides Under the Microscope
Bob Grant
| Nov 1, 2019
| 10+ min read
Understanding the dinoflagellates that regularly wreak havoc on marine and nearshore ecosystems in the Gulf of Mexico could help researchers mitigate the damage they cause.
Infographic: Red Tides Still Hold Tantalizing Mysteries
Bob Grant
| Nov 1, 2019
| 1 min read
A full description of the lifecycle of
Karenia brevis
could lead to improved monitoring, prediction, and mitigation of the harmful algal blooms it regularly causes.
Image of the Day: Algal Blooms
Emily Makowski
| Oct 23, 2019
| 2 min read
The majority of lakes studied experienced increased bloom intensity over the past few decades.
Nine Decades of Environmental Change Resurrected From Swedish Seas
Claire Asher
| Jul 16, 2017
| 4 min read
Scientists bring marine plankton back to life to study past climate change.
Ocean Microbes Alter Skies?
Amanda B. Keener
| Jul 21, 2015
| 2 min read
Satellite data suggest aerosols from bacteria and phytoplankton seed dense, highly reflective clouds.
Study: Arctic Warming Will Snowball
Jef Akst
| Apr 28, 2015
| 1 min read
Phytoplankton in the Arctic Ocean could amplify warming near the North Pole.
Complexities of Carbon Lowering
Joe Turner
| Dec 2, 2014
| 3 min read
Iron fertilization might be less efficient at storing carbon in the deep ocean than previously reported.
Microbe’s Diversity Is Vast, Ancient
Kerry Grens
| Apr 24, 2014
| 3 min read
A marine cyanobacterium possesses astounding genomic diversity, yet still organizes into distinct subpopulations that have likely persisted for ages.
Genome Digest
Chris Palmer
| Jun 24, 2013
| 5 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
Science on Ice
Cristina Luiggi
| Jan 2, 2013
| 1 min read
Meet the research team that uncovered an algal bloom churning in freezing Arctic waters.
Arctic Bloomers
Cristina Luiggi
| Jan 1, 2013
| 4 min read
Scientists studying the Arctic Ocean aboard a US Coast Guard icebreaker discover one of the largest phytoplankton blooms ever recorded—beneath sea ice.
