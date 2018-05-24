ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A drawing portraying the black silhouette of Pompeii buildings with Mount Vesuvius and the sky behind them
First Human Genome Sequenced from Ancient Pompeii
The genome is from a male who was likely in his late thirties when the historic Mount Vesuvius eruption occurred. The analyses suggest he is related to the diverse Imperial Roman population of the time, and that he may have suffered from spinal tuberculosis.
First Human Genome Sequenced from Ancient Pompeii
First Human Genome Sequenced from Ancient Pompeii

The genome is from a male who was likely in his late thirties when the historic Mount Vesuvius eruption occurred. The analyses suggest he is related to the diverse Imperial Roman population of the time, and that he may have suffered from spinal tuberculosis.

The genome is from a male who was likely in his late thirties when the historic Mount Vesuvius eruption occurred. The analyses suggest he is related to the diverse Imperial Roman population of the time, and that he may have suffered from spinal tuberculosis.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. pompeii

pompeii

Image of the Day: Pompeiian Horse
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | May 24, 2018 | 1 min read
Archaeologists unearthed the remains in a farm north of the doomed Italian city.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT