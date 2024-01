Terrestrial insect populations decreased while freshwater populations increased, and though the results are more nuanced than those of previous observations of widespread decline, experts say they are cause for concern.

Insect Study Reveals Mixed Bag of Population Trends

Insect Study Reveals Mixed Bag of Population Trends

Terrestrial insect populations decreased while freshwater populations increased, and though the results are more nuanced than those of previous observations of widespread decline, experts say they are cause for concern.

Terrestrial insect populations decreased while freshwater populations increased, and though the results are more nuanced than those of previous observations of widespread decline, experts say they are cause for concern.