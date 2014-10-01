postpublication peer review

ADVERTISEMENT
PubMed Commons to Stop Accepting Comments
Kerry Grens
| Feb 4, 2018
| 1 min read
The venue for post-publication peer review was not getting enough participation.
PubPeer Loses Battle, Hopes to Win War on Anonymous Comments
Bob Grant
| Dec 2, 2016
| 3 min read
Lawyers involved discuss the latest twist in the ongoing litigation that pits pathologist Fazlul Sarkar against anonymous commenters on the post-publication peer review site.
PubPeer Has (Probably) Stopped Collecting Anonymous Commenters’ IP Addresses
Bob Grant
| Oct 4, 2016
| 3 min read
In an attempt to avoid future subpoenas requesting potentially identifying information on unregistered users of the post-publication peer review website, the platform’s administrators have attempted to cease IP address collection.
Wellcome Trust to Launch Open-Access Platform
Alison F. Takemura
| Jul 9, 2016
| 1 min read
Wellcome Open Research will enable immediate publication and transparent peer review.
PubPeer’s Appeal for Anonymity Continues
Kerry Grens
| Jan 21, 2016
| 1 min read
The site’s lawyers, along with renowned scientists, filed briefs to an appeals court asking to protect a commenter’s identification.
PubPeer Users Question a Cancer Paper
Bob Grant
| Jan 13, 2016
| 1 min read
A 2012
Cancer Cell
paper is under investigation after users of the post-publication peer review website raised questions about the validity of Western blot images.
The Top 10 Retractions of 2015
Retraction Watch
| Dec 22, 2015
| 3 min read
A look at this year’s most memorable retractions
Debating the Value of Anonymity
Jef Akst
| Oct 5, 2015
| 2 min read
PubPeer responds to criticism that anonymous post-publication peer review threatens the scientific process.
PubPeer Founders Revealed
Jef Akst
| Aug 31, 2015
| 2 min read
Neuroscientist Brandon Stell identifies himself as one of the creators of the post-publication peer review website, as he and his colleagues announce the nonprofit PubPeer Foundation.
Judge Wants Info on PubPeer Commenter
Kerry Grens
| Mar 23, 2015
| 1 min read
In a defamation lawsuit involving anonymous comments on the post-publication peer review website, a judge requests potentially identifying information.
Judge: PubPeer Users Remain Anonymous
Kerry Grens
| Mar 6, 2015
| 1 min read
A Michigan judge denies a request to reveal the identities of commenters on the post-publication review website.
Opinion: Out With the Old
Viviane Callier
| Jan 20, 2015
| 4 min read
The research community doesn’t need more journals. It’s time we embrace non-traditional publishing platforms.
Top Science Scandals of 2014
Jef Akst
| Dec 24, 2014
| 2 min read
The stem cell that never was; post-publication peer review website faces legal trouble; biosecurity breaches at federal labs
Pathologist Sues PubPeer Users
Tracy Vence
| Oct 27, 2014
| 2 min read
A professor who was terminated from a new job before he’d even started is suing users of the post-publication peer review forum for allegedly making defamatory statements.
Setting the Record Straight
Daniel Cossins
| Oct 1, 2014
| 10+ min read
Scientists are taking to social media to challenge weak research, share replication attempts in real time, and counteract hype. Will this online discourse enrich the scientific process?
