  3. posttraumatic stress disorder

Experimental Drug Relieves Blast-Related PTSD in a Rat Model of Traumatic Brain Injury
Viviane Callier | Feb 1, 2018 | 4 min read
The compound, BCI-838, is already in human clinical trials as a possible treatment for depression.
NYU Halts Studies, Suspends Investigator
Bob Grant | Jun 28, 2016 | 1 min read
Experiments conducted at the New York University School of Medicine violated several research standards, according to US Food and Drug Administration investigators.
Blocking a Stress-Related Gene Relieves Chronic Pain
Anna Azvolinsky | Feb 10, 2016 | 3 min read
Inhibiting the activity of a protein involved in the body’s stress response can ease chronic pain in mice.
The Brain on Fear
Ruth Williams | Jun 25, 2015 | 3 min read
Scientists uncover the neurons in the mouse brain responsible for linking the sight of a looming object to scared behavior.
Review: Auditory Hallucinations, Composed
Ajai Raj | Jan 16, 2014 | 3 min read
A pair of one-act chamber operas takes the audience inside the world of imagined sound. 
Opioid Receptors Implicated in PTSD
Dan Cossins | Jun 7, 2013 | 2 min read
A compound that targets a particular opioid receptor in the amygdala reduces the formation of PTSD-like systems in mice subjected to severe trauma.
Ketamine Encourages Nerve Remodeling
Jef Akst | Oct 15, 2012 | 2 min read
The commonly abused hallucinogen shows promise in extinguishing fear in rats, pointing to possible benefits for patients with post-traumatic stress disorder.
The Stuff of Nightmares
Cristina Luiggi | Aug 1, 2012 | 4 min read
Researchers working in war-torn countries find hints to the molecular roots of posttraumatic stress disorder.
Can War Injuries Spawn Massacres?
Bob Grant | Mar 21, 2012 | 1 min read
Recent research on the neurological effects of combat might play a role in the defense trial of a US Army soldier who is accused killed 16 Afghan civilians.
9/11 Firemen More Prone to Cancer
Tia Ghose | Sep 2, 2011 | 1 min read
Firefighters who worked at the World Trade Center during the terrorist attacks of 9/11 and the event’s aftermath have higher rates of cancer.
Soldiers' Amygdalae Show Scars
Kerry Grens | Aug 30, 2011 | 3 min read
A year and a half after soldiers have returned from war, impairments in the regulatory circuitry of the amygdala remain.
