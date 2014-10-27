ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Learn About the Latest Lab Meat Bioprocessing Technology
Get Up to Speed on Laboratory Grown Meat
A comprehensive guide to cultured lab meat and meat alternatives
Get Up to Speed on Laboratory Grown Meat
Get Up to Speed on Laboratory Grown Meat

A comprehensive guide to cultured lab meat and meat alternatives

A comprehensive guide to cultured lab meat and meat alternatives

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. proliferation

proliferation

A 96-well plate with wells spelling out &ldquo;ANIMAL COMPONENT FREE&rdquo;. &nbsp;
Animal Component-Free Reagents Unleash Cell Culture’s True Potential 
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and MilliporeSigma | Aug 9, 2023 | 3 min read
The latest synthetic and chemical reagents offer researchers more flexibility, stability, and consistency when working with their cells.
Cell division abstract image
Versatile and Sustainable: Cell Counting for the 21st Century
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and DeNovix Inc. | Mar 23, 2023 | 3 min read
Discover how the latest cell counting technology is reshaping a mundane task for the future.
illustration of a branching neuron
Different Forms of Autism Have Opposite Problems with Brain Precursor Cells
Charles Choi | Jun 13, 2022 | 3 min read
Compared with cells taken from non-autistic controls, neural precursors from autistic boys proliferated in atypical ways, a small study finds.
800x560-istock-1065223632
The Scientist Speaks - The Reality of Regenerative Medicine
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Aug 26, 2021 | 1 min read
After decades of research the potential of regenerative medicine becomes a life-saving reality.
Ribosomal DNA Copy Numbers Decrease in Some Cancers
Abby Olena, PhD | Jun 22, 2017 | 3 min read
An analysis of human cancer genome projects uncovers a counterintuitive loss of ribosomal gene copies.
The Regenerators
Amanda B. Keener | Sep 1, 2015 | 2 min read
A molecular signature makes it possible to trace the details of hair cell replacement in the mammalian inner ear.
Cadherin Connection
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Dec 1, 2014 | 2 min read
A multitasking plasma membrane protein coordinates cell division and energy metabolism in healthy—and perhaps also cancerous—Drosophila cells.
Diabetes “Breakthrough” Breaks Up
Kerry Grens | Oct 27, 2014 | 2 min read
A hormone thought to make murine insulin-secreting cells proliferate in mice did not perform in replication studies.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT