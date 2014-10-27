ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Get Up to Speed on Laboratory Grown Meat
A comprehensive guide to cultured lab meat and meat alternatives
Get Up to Speed on Laboratory Grown Meat
Get Up to Speed on Laboratory Grown Meat
A comprehensive guide to cultured lab meat and meat alternatives
A comprehensive guide to cultured lab meat and meat alternatives
Home
Subjects
proliferation
proliferation
Animal Component-Free Reagents Unleash Cell Culture’s True Potential
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and MilliporeSigma
| Aug 9, 2023
| 3 min read
The latest synthetic and chemical reagents offer researchers more flexibility, stability, and consistency when working with their cells.
Versatile and Sustainable: Cell Counting for the 21
st
Century
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and DeNovix Inc.
| Mar 23, 2023
| 3 min read
Discover how the latest cell counting technology is reshaping a mundane task for the future.
Different Forms of Autism Have Opposite Problems with Brain Precursor Cells
Charles Choi
| Jun 13, 2022
| 3 min read
Compared with cells taken from non-autistic controls, neural precursors from autistic boys proliferated in atypical ways, a small study finds.
The Scientist
Speaks - The Reality of Regenerative Medicine
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Aug 26, 2021
| 1 min read
After decades of research the potential of regenerative medicine becomes a life-saving reality.
Ribosomal DNA Copy Numbers Decrease in Some Cancers
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jun 22, 2017
| 3 min read
An analysis of human cancer genome projects uncovers a counterintuitive loss of ribosomal gene copies.
The Regenerators
Amanda B. Keener
| Sep 1, 2015
| 2 min read
A molecular signature makes it possible to trace the details of hair cell replacement in the mammalian inner ear.
Cadherin Connection
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Dec 1, 2014
| 2 min read
A multitasking plasma membrane protein coordinates cell division and energy metabolism in healthy—and perhaps also cancerous—
Drosophila
cells.
Diabetes “Breakthrough” Breaks Up
Kerry Grens
| Oct 27, 2014
| 2 min read
A hormone thought to make murine insulin-secreting cells proliferate in mice did not perform in replication studies.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT