  3. protein separation

Researcher in DNA laboratory: agarose sequencing gel results
Illuminating Gels with Laser Power
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Biotium | Feb 22, 2023 | 3 min read
How to upgrade gel electrophoresis imaging.
July 1 - Using Automated 2D Electrophoresis for Protein Separation and Detecting Host Cell Proteins
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Merck | Jun 3, 2021 | 1 min read
In this webinar brought to you by Merck, explore how automating 2D electrophoresis brings increased resolution to protein detection and characterization.
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with MilliporeSigma | Jun 2, 2021 | 1 min read
In this webinar brought to you by MilliporeSigma, explore how automating 2D electrophoresis brings increased resolution to protein detection and characterization.
Beckman Coulter: Ultra Harmonic Technology for Better Centrifugation
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Jul 10, 2019 | 1 min read
Prevent poor centrifugal separation with Ultra Harmonic Technology!

All Is Not Quiet on the Western Front
Kelly Rae Chi | May 1, 2015 | 8 min read
A grab bag of advances is making Western blots faster, more sensitive, and more reliable.
