John Jumper and Demis Hassabis received this year’s 2023 Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award for their work on the artificial intelligence system AlphaFold, which changed the landscape of protein biology.
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Aug 1, 2023 | 2 min read
When Gaurav Ghag realized that he had replicated a calculation error in every experiment during four years of his graduate research, he initially thought that his career had unraveled with his protein.
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Refeyn | 3 min read
Mass photometry is an interferometric scattering-based technique offering researchers unprecedented characterization of biomolecular complexes and oligomerization in physiologically-relevant situations.
A gift of medical books from an unlikely source spurred Chrystal Starbird’s scientific career. She talks about what motivates her research on cell surface receptors and the obstacles she has faced as a Black woman in academia.