Image of a floating ghost
Analyzing Phantom Spectra
Katarzyna Tych wants to normalize failure as part of the scientific process.
Frozen laboratory test tubes in box container in a research lab.
Save the Sample
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Dec 1, 2023 | 2 min read
Researchers must plan for the future of their lab materials long before they decide to move on.
Ribbon Protein Structure
Lasker Award for Revolutionizing Protein Structure Predictions
Laura Tran, PhD | Sep 21, 2023 | 6 min read
John Jumper and Demis Hassabis received this year’s 2023 Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award for their work on the artificial intelligence system AlphaFold, which changed the landscape of protein biology. 
Why Automation Is a Necessity for Clinical Diagnostics
Bringing Fluency to Clinical Diagnostics Through Automation 
Tecan | 1 min read
Automated liquid handling workstations offer flexibility for a wide range of application and process needs.
Image of unfolded protein
My Protein Didn't Fold and Neither Did I
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Aug 1, 2023 | 2 min read
When Gaurav Ghag realized that he had replicated a calculation error in every experiment during four years of his graduate research, he initially thought that his career had unraveled with his protein.  
Headshots of three people smiling and looking at camera.
2023 Brain Prize Awarded for Research on Synaptic Plasticity
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Mar 23, 2023 | 3 min read
The Lundbeck Foundation announces an international cohort of neuroscientists have collectively won the €1.3 million Brain Prize.
An immunoglobulin, also known as an antibody, floating in solution.
Shining a Light on Mass Photometry
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Refeyn | 3 min read
Mass photometry is an interferometric scattering-based technique offering researchers unprecedented characterization of biomolecular complexes and oligomerization in physiologically-relevant situations.
Artist&rsquo;s rendition of translucent teal proteins comprised of red spherical amino acids
Now AI Can Be Used to Design New Proteins
Kamal Nahas, PhD | Mar 3, 2023 | 4 min read
Machine learning can be harnessed to synthesize artificial light-bearing enzymes that actually work in cells.
Tree with many scattered branches.
Scientists Resurrect Ancient Rubiscos to Understand Their Evolution
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Oct 14, 2022 | 5 min read
A team proposes that the addition of a small accessory subunit to the carbon-fixing enzyme was key to improving its catalytic properties and specificity to CO2.
Recombinant proteins have a wide range of research and clinical applications.
Introducing Custom Recombinant Expression Services at the Cutting Edge of Biomolecular Engineering
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Sino Biological | 3 min read
A turnkey CRO service platform for recombinant protein and antibody expression and production
A ball-and-stick plus ribbons molecular model of the hormone orexin, also known as hypocretin, isolated on a white background.
2023 Breakthrough Prizes Showcase Research in AI and Narcolepsy
Amanda Heidt | Sep 22, 2022 | 2 min read
Three prizes were awarded to six researchers working across the life sciences on cellular organization, protein structure, and the genetic underpinnings of a chronic sleep disorder.
An illustration depicting pores on a membrane
DNA Nanopore Sequencing Adapted for Protein Sequence Comparisons
Sophie Fessl, PhD | Feb 14, 2022 | 3 min read
Researchers link a stretch of DNA to a peptide of interest and measure current changes as the molecule is pulled by a helicase through a nanopore.
40679-ts-labtools-antibody-webinar-banner-jp800x560
Probing Antibody Binding to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Refeyn | 2 min read
Victor Yin will discuss two single-particle mass analysis methods that shed light on heterogenous, multimeric proteins and their interactions.
Illustration of a DNA-peptide conjugate molecule being pulled through a nanopore in a membrane.
Infographic: Reading Proteins with Nanopores
Sophie Fessl, PhD | Feb 14, 2022 | 1 min read
Adapting DNA nanopore sequencing to peptides allows researchers to identify single amino acid differences.
Q8W3K0, listed in the DeepMind database as a potential plant disease resistance protein from Arabidopsis thaliana
Predictions of Most Human Protein Structures Made Freely Available
Lisa Winter | Jul 23, 2021 | 3 min read
The AlphaFold program from AI firm DeepMind has amassed a huge database of protein structures from humans and model organisms.
Learn How to Accurately Determine Protein Conformation
Focus on Structure to Verify Protein Function
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and RedShift Bio | 1 min read
Scientists analyze a therapeutic protein’s secondary structure to confirm drug efficacy and safety.
chrystal starbird
From Nature Lover to Structural Biologist: A Scientist’s Journey
Asher Jones | Feb 26, 2021 | 10+ min read
A gift of medical books from an unlikely source spurred Chrystal Starbird’s scientific career. She talks about what motivates her research on cell surface receptors and the obstacles she has faced as a Black woman in academia.
DeepMind AI Speeds Up the Time to Determine Proteins’ Structures
Lisa Winter | Dec 2, 2020 | 2 min read
The technology solves proteins’ 3-D shapes in minutes, when traditional methods may take years.
800x560-sept-15-2021
Using Nanopores to Sense and Sequence Proteins
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Aleksei Aksimentiev and Stefan Howorka discuss challenges in amino acid sensing with nanopores and approaches to design efficient protein sequencing technology.
How a Centipede Survives its Own Species’ Venom
Shawna Williams | Nov 1, 2020 | 2 min read
The same toxin targets different receptors in prey and conspecifics to deliver either a lethal or non-lethal blow.
