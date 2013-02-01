ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. reductionism

reductionism

Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Sep 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the September 2016 issue of The Scientist
How Art Can Inform Brain Science, and Vice Versa
Eric Kandel | Sep 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Reductionism may be the key to bridging the gap between the humanities and the sciences.
Variety Is the Spice of Life
H. Steven Wiley | Feb 1, 2013 | 3 min read
True understanding of the complexity of biological systems demands an assortment of model systems.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT