ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Opinion: The Reproductive Technology Advances No One Asked For
Cloning and parthenogenesis of humans wouldn’t align with bioethical principles.
Opinion: The Reproductive Technology Advances No One Asked For
Opinion: The Reproductive Technology Advances No One Asked For
Cloning and parthenogenesis of humans wouldn’t align with bioethical principles.
Cloning and parthenogenesis of humans wouldn’t align with bioethical principles.
Home
Subjects
reproductive technology
reproductive technology
Rat Sperm Generated from Stem Cells
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD
| Apr 7, 2022
| 4 min read
Researchers report they were able to make functional sperm in a dish, a feat previously only possible for mice.
Freeze-Dried Mouse Sperm Sent by Postcard Produces Baby Mice
Amanda Heidt
| Aug 5, 2021
| 4 min read
Rather than relying on samples that need to be shipped in glass vials and on ice, researchers have developed a new method that allows mouse sperm to be sent easily at room temperature using standard mail delivery.
A New View of My Own Past
Jef Akst
| Aug 1, 2021
| 6 min read
Hearing others’ perspectives on infertility and pregnancy has me reconsidering my own reproductive journey.
Selecting Embryos for IQ, Height Not Currently Practical: Study
Shawna Williams
| Nov 21, 2019
| 2 min read
Building simulations based on real genetic data, researchers conclude
Gattaca
-like tactics to choose the traits of future offspring would yield little payoff.
China Proposes New Gene-Editing Regulations
Jef Akst
| Feb 27, 2019
| 2 min read
After the controversy of a Chinese scientist who was involved in editing the genomes of twin girls, the country puts forth tighter guidelines.
Bioethicist and Law Professor Dies
Kerry Grens
| Jul 6, 2017
| 2 min read
John Robertson was known for his contributions to reproductive medicine ethics and for solidifying the scholarly connection between biomedicine and law.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT