ADVERTISEMENT
Illustration of a box opening with money inside
Opinion: A Call for Open Funding Procedures
How funders can improve transparency to foster efficiency and diversity in research
Opinion: A Call for Open Funding Procedures
Opinion: A Call for Open Funding Procedures

How funders can improve transparency to foster efficiency and diversity in research

How funders can improve transparency to foster efficiency and diversity in research

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. research funding

research funding

hundred-dollar bills disintegrating
FTX Collapse Imperils Philanthropic Research Funding
Shawna Williams | Nov 15, 2022 | 2 min read
Natural science research projects were among those promised funding by the now-collapsed crypto exchange’s “effective altruism” foundations.
a middle-aged male scientist wearing a white lab coat points at a computer screen while a younger woman scientist also wearing a lab coat looks on.
Younger Scientists Are More Innovative, Study Finds
Katherine Irving | Oct 28, 2022 | 5 min read
On average, researchers’ impact dropped by one-half to two-thirds over their careers.
The MSC: Regeneration Orchestrator
The Scientist Staff | 7 min read
Scientists uncover the promise of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), also known as medicinal signaling cells, to modulate the immune system and regenerate tissue.
News feature
Photo of a shallow, drying pond blocked off by a low fence in a hilly grassland with trees in the background.
Severe Drought, Heat Upended Research This Summer
Dan Robitzski | Oct 13, 2022 | 8 min read
Researchers scramble to adapt as bouts of severe heat and aridity increasingly become the norm.
exterior of Fred Hutch research building
Fred Hutch Receives $710 Million Gift from the Bezos Family
Shawna Williams | Oct 13, 2022 | 1 min read
The donation will fund recruitment, research facilities, clinical research, and immunotherapy research.
Susan Solomon looking into the camera
Lawyer Turned Stem Cell Advocate Susan Solomon Dies at 71
Lisa Winter | Sep 27, 2022 | 2 min read
Her passion came from her son’s struggle with type 1 diabetes and the inability to find new treatments.
A building behind trees
Ford Foundation Sunsets Diversity Fellowships
Andy Carstens | Sep 27, 2022 | 6 min read
For more than 50 years, the program has served as a pipeline to get more scholars of color into academic institutions.
satellite image of Hurricane Fiona
Researchers Assess Setbacks After Hurricane Fiona
Katherine Irving | Sep 21, 2022 | 4 min read
Some areas of Puerto Rico have been hit by flooding and high winds, but long power outages are also impeding scientists’ work.
Approved grant abstract with hype words
Major, Groundbreaking Increase in Hype in Grant Applications
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Aug 30, 2022 | 3 min read
Projects funded by the National Institutes of Health increasingly employ subjective and promotional language in describing research, a study finds.
White House on sunny day
No More Paywalls on Federally Funded Research: White House
Shawna Williams | Aug 25, 2022 | 2 min read
The Biden administration will by 2026 require that all publicly funded work be deposited in designated repositories immediately on publication.
A close up of filing folders with tabs that read "funding," "grants," and "projects"
Agreement Reached on Research Assessment Reforms
Sophie Fessl, PhD | Aug 19, 2022 | 5 min read
The document, which was facilitated by the European Commission, establishes new benchmarks regarding how research assessments should be performed.
A red sign that reads “Clinical Center, Building 10” outside of a brick building
NIH Fails to Enforce Rules for Reporting Clinical Trial Results
Amanda Heidt | Aug 18, 2022 | 3 min read
A review by the US Office of Inspector General found that only about half of the scientists running clinical trials funded by the NIH in 2019 and 2020 appropriately recorded their findings in a federal database, as is legally required.
National Science Foundation headquarters building
NSF Grant Funding Is Racially Biased, Study Finds
Andy Carstens | Jul 27, 2022 | 2 min read
A review of more than two decades of data finds racial disparities in the success rate of National Science Foundation grant proposals.
Euro coin against a union jack flag
EU Cancels Funding for UK Researchers in Ongoing Brexit Fallout
Catherine Offord | Jul 6, 2022 | 2 min read
More than 100 grants previously approved for applicants in Britain have been scrapped amid a continuing dispute over the UK’s refusal to fully implement trade arrangements made when the country left the European Union.
Colin Blakemore
Neuroscientist Colin Blakemore Dies at 78
Lisa Winter | Jul 6, 2022 | 2 min read
The prolific science communicator specialized in studies of vision and brain plasticity and was the focus of threats from animal rights extremists for several years.
Outlines of people in multiple colors
HHMI to Award More than $1 Billion to Promote Equity in Research
Andy Carstens | May 26, 2022 | 2 min read
A new program will provide 150 early-career scientists committed to advancing diversity, inclusion, and equity up to $8.6 million each.
Smartphone with thumb over twitter icon
UK Funding Agency Apologizes for Role in Researchfish Controversy
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Apr 20, 2022 | 3 min read
Researchfish is a platform commonly used to track the status of grants and the impacts of research. When academics were critical of the company online, Researchfish shared these comments with the largest funding agency in the UK, and the scientists’ comments were sometimes shared with their employers.
President Biden meeting with a group of people in the oval office
Biden Orders More Research on Long COVID
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Apr 6, 2022 | 2 min read
A new presidential memorandum requires the Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate a government-wide push to generate a research action plan for the condition.
Brick building with white pillars and three banners spelling "UNC"
UNC Research Chief Admits to Plagiarism, Resigns
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Mar 11, 2022 | 2 min read
Geneticist Terry Magnuson steps down as vice-chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after he copied text from multiple sources he found online into a grant application. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT