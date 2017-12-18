ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Illustration of a box opening with money inside
Opinion: A Call for Open Funding Procedures
How funders can improve transparency to foster efficiency and diversity in research
Opinion: A Call for Open Funding Procedures
Opinion: A Call for Open Funding Procedures

How funders can improve transparency to foster efficiency and diversity in research

How funders can improve transparency to foster efficiency and diversity in research

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. research grant

research grant

Approved grant abstract with hype words
Major, Groundbreaking Increase in Hype in Grant Applications
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Aug 30, 2022 | 3 min read
Projects funded by the National Institutes of Health increasingly employ subjective and promotional language in describing research, a study finds.
A red sign that reads “Clinical Center, Building 10” outside of a brick building
NIH Fails to Enforce Rules for Reporting Clinical Trial Results
Amanda Heidt | Aug 18, 2022 | 3 min read
A review by the US Office of Inspector General found that only about half of the scientists running clinical trials funded by the NIH in 2019 and 2020 appropriately recorded their findings in a federal database, as is legally required.
National Science Foundation headquarters building
NSF Grant Funding Is Racially Biased, Study Finds
Andy Carstens | Jul 27, 2022 | 2 min read
A review of more than two decades of data finds racial disparities in the success rate of National Science Foundation grant proposals.
Smartphone with thumb over twitter icon
UK Funding Agency Apologizes for Role in Researchfish Controversy
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Apr 20, 2022 | 3 min read
Researchfish is a platform commonly used to track the status of grants and the impacts of research. When academics were critical of the company online, Researchfish shared these comments with the largest funding agency in the UK, and the scientists’ comments were sometimes shared with their employers.
An outstretched hand holds a collection of prize medals in the sunlight
Analysis: Asian Researchers Scarce Among Biomedical Award Winners
Dan Robitzski | Feb 4, 2022 | 5 min read
Multiple prestigious US biomedical research awards have rarely or never been granted to a scientist with Asian ancestry, illustrating racial bias within American research societies and institutions, a researcher argues.
NSF, National Science Foundation, bill, legislation, Endless Frontier Act, National Science Foundation for the Future Act, innovation, research, funding, science, bipartisan
US Lawmakers Propose Doubling of NSF Funding
Asher Jones | Mar 29, 2021 | 2 min read
A bipartisan bill aims to increase the National Science Foundation’s budget over the next five years and form a new technology directorate.
Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research, NWO, hackers, hacking, cybercrime, cyber attack, security, data breach, research, funding, funding agency, grant, grant application, Netherlands
Hackers Bring Dutch Research Funding Agency to Standstill
Asher Jones | Mar 8, 2021 | 2 min read
After refusing to pay the ransom demanded by those behind a cyberattack, the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research has been out of action since February 8.
Trump Signs Executive Order Tying Grant Money to Free Speech
Carolyn Wilke | Mar 22, 2019 | 2 min read
It’s unclear how the order, which charges academic institutions to follow existing rules regarding the First Amendment, will be implemented and enforced.
NIH Revises Funding Strategy for Young Researchers
Katarina Zimmer | Dec 18, 2017 | 2 min read
The agency plans to ease restrictions on grants to a narrowly defined group of early- and mid-career researchers.  
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT