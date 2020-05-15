respiratory droplet

ADVERTISEMENT
Does Science Support Lifting School Mask Mandates?
The CDC has given the OK to lift indoor mask mandates in much of the US, and a growing number of states no longer require face coverings in schools. But most experts agree that masks slow school spread of SARS-CoV-2, and whether now is the right time to allow teachers and students to unmask is a matter of debate.
masked boy sitting in classroom raising his hand
Shrinking Quarantine
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Oct 15, 2021 | 9 min read
The CDC now suggests that only children who were within 3 feet, not 6 feet, of an infected student should quarantine, provided they were masked in a classroom. Does the science support this change?
Ferret Study Reinforces Role of Aerosols in SARS-CoV-2 Spread
Max Kozlov | Oct 28, 2020 | 4 min read
Using an elaborate apparatus, researchers find that the virus spreads via aerosolized particles between ferrets more than a meter apart.
a hand making a "stop" signal at an incoming coronavirus particle
Scientists’ Advice for Ways to Ward Off the Coronavirus
Shawna Williams | Oct 9, 2020 | 5 min read
We asked experts for measures people can take that may help boost defenses against COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.
How Our Exhalations Help Spread Pathogens Such as SARS-CoV-2
Amanda Heidt | Jul 31, 2020 | 4 min read
Lydia Bourouiba, an expert in fluid dynamics and disease transmission at MIT, explains how the physics of sneezes and coughs leads to the spread of respiratory pathogens such as COVID-19.  
pandemic, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus, WHO, World Health Organization, aerosols, droplet, airborne, disease transmission
Scientists Urge Consideration of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Transmission
Amanda Heidt | Jul 6, 2020 | 3 min read
An open letter points to outbreaks that cannot be explained by large droplets and contact with surfaces alone.
speech talking respiratory droplets sars-cov-2 coronavirus pandemic covid-19
Droplets from Speech Can Float in Air for Eight Minutes: Study
Kerry Grens | May 15, 2020 | 3 min read
The experiments did not involve SARS-CoV-2, but researchers say the results support precautions to avoid possibly spreading COVID-19 by talking.
