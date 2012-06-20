ADVERTISEMENT
resveratrol

Compound Found in Red Wine Boosts Immune Cell Function
Catherine Offord | Oct 16, 2017 | 2 min read
At low doses, resveratrol enhanced human T-cell activity in vitro, while at high doses it interfered with cell signaling. 
Resveratrol’s Low-Dose Anticancer Effect
Bob Grant | Jul 31, 2015 | 2 min read
The antioxidant found in red wine and some berries shows that small doses have more potent antitumor effects than large doses in a mouse model.
Resveratrol May Not Extend Life
Hayley Dunning | Jun 20, 2012 | 1 min read
A new meta-analysis finds that resveratrol, currently marketed as a life-extending health supplement, may have a negligible effect on lifespan in humans.
