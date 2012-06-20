ADVERTISEMENT
Compound Found in Red Wine Boosts Immune Cell Function
Catherine Offord
| Oct 16, 2017
| 2 min read
At low doses, resveratrol enhanced human T-cell activity in vitro, while at high doses it interfered with cell signaling.
Resveratrol’s Low-Dose Anticancer Effect
Bob Grant
| Jul 31, 2015
| 2 min read
The antioxidant found in red wine and some berries shows that small doses have more potent antitumor effects than large doses in a mouse model.
Resveratrol May Not Extend Life
Hayley Dunning
| Jun 20, 2012
| 1 min read
A new meta-analysis finds that resveratrol, currently marketed as a life-extending health supplement, may have a negligible effect on lifespan in humans.
