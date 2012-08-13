ADVERTISEMENT
Bionic Eye Success
Jef Akst | Jul 23, 2015 | 2 min read
An 80-year-old man with age-related vision loss receives a retinal implant that allows him to see basic shapes.
Retinal Film Detects Light
Jef Akst | Nov 13, 2014 | 1 min read
A new light-sensitive nanotube-based film could pave the way to more flexible and durable retinal implants.
Neuroprosthetics
Eric C. Leuthardt, Jarod L. Roland, and Wilson Z. Ray | Nov 1, 2014 | 10+ min read
Linking the human nervous system to computers is providing unprecedented control of artificial limbs and restoring lost sensory function.
The Bionic Eye
Various Researchers | Oct 1, 2014 | 10+ min read
Using the latest technologies, researchers are constructing novel prosthetic devices to restore vision in the blind.
Let There Be Sight
Various Researchers | Sep 30, 2014 | 1 min read
Hear from Diane Ashworth, one of the world’s first recipients of a bionic eye implant.
Robo Retina
Daniel Palanker | Sep 30, 2014 | 1 min read
Learn about the photovoltaic retinal prosthesis from one of its developers, Daniel Palanker of Stanford University.
New Approach for Failing Vision
Kate Yandell | Feb 28, 2013 | 1 min read
Holography could stimulate neural cells and someday improve retinal prostheses.
Robo-Eye to Enter US Market
Bob Grant | Feb 11, 2013 | 1 min read
A retinal prosthesis, already available in Europe, can restore partial sight to people with a genetic disorder that causes blindness.
Restoring Sight
Sabrina Richards | Aug 13, 2012 | 4 min read
A strategy to transmit signals to retinal nerve cells may show promise as a step toward alternative retinal prosthesis design.
