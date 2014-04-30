ADVERTISEMENT
Photo taken from the perspective of a lab worker in a white coat and purple gloves preparing multiple fecal transplant capsules at a time.
Banking Previous Poos: Could a Transplant of Feces from Your Past Heal You?
The Scientist spoke with Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School researchers Scott Weiss and Yang-Yu Liu, who propose that people bank stool samples when they’re young and healthy so that they can be transplanted to rejuvenate the gut microbiome later on.
Banking Previous Poos: Could a Transplant of Feces from Your Past Heal You?
Banking Previous Poos: Could a Transplant of Feces from Your Past Heal You?

The Scientist spoke with Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School researchers Scott Weiss and Yang-Yu Liu, who propose that people bank stool samples when they're young and healthy so that they can be transplanted to rejuvenate the gut microbiome later on.

The Scientist spoke with Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School researchers Scott Weiss and Yang-Yu Liu, who propose that people bank stool samples when they're young and healthy so that they can be transplanted to rejuvenate the gut microbiome later on.

A gray wolf runs along a road on a dreary day with pine trees in the distance
Few Car Crashes with Deer in Wisconsin, Perhaps Thanks to Wolves
Jef Akst | May 25, 2021 | 2 min read
In areas where gray wolf populations have grown, motorists have fewer collisions with deer, likely due to the predators keeping deer away from roadways.
Editor’s Picks of The Scientist’s Best Infographics of 2020
Jef Akst | Dec 15, 2020 | 2 min read
This year’s most captivating illustrations tell stories from the micro scale—such as newborn neurons in the adult brain and bacteria in the infant gut—to the scale of entire ecosystems, including reintroduced predators and rising seas.
Slideshow: How Ecologists Study the World’s Apex Predators
Katarina Zimmer | Nov 1, 2020 | 4 min read
A global decline of large carnivores has motivated scientists to understand the animals’ ecological roles, and consider whether reintroducing them can help restore ecosystems.
Can Rewilding Large Predators Regenerate Ecosystems?
Katarina Zimmer | Nov 1, 2020 | 10+ min read
As some conservationists and researchers begin to return large carnivores to areas where they once roamed, scientists intensify efforts to study the ecological roles of predators.
Infographic: How Large Carnivores Sculpt Ecosystems
Katarina Zimmer | Nov 1, 2020 | 4 min read
The release of gray wolves in Yellowstone decades ago still stands as one of the few examples of a predator reintroduction, and the lessons learned continue to be debated. New projects aim to do it again.
a Tasmanian devil peaks out of a hollow log
How to Reintroduce a Long-Lost Species
Shawna Williams | Oct 20, 2020 | 9 min read
Conservation biologist John Ewen discusses the recent reintroduction of Tasmanian devils to mainland Australia after a 3,000-year absence and issues that need to be considered when bringing long-departed animals back into an area.
Book Excerpt from Rise of the Necrofauna
Britt Wray | Sep 30, 2017 | 4 min read
In chapter 4, “Why Recreate the Woolly Mammoth?” author Britt Wray explores the social consequences of bringing an iconic species back from extinction.
CRISPR May Prove Useful in De-Extinction Efforts
Britt Wray | Sep 1, 2017 | 3 min read
Researchers are using the powerful gene-editing tool to recreate the woolly mammoth.
Your Brain on Art
Mary Beth Aberlin | May 1, 2014 | 3 min read
A new scientific discipline investigates the neurology underlying the experience and the creation of beauty.
Where the Wild Things Were
Daniel Cossins | May 1, 2014 | 10+ min read
Conservationists are reintroducing large animals to areas they once roamed, providing ecologists with the chance to assess whether such “rewilding” efforts can restore lost ecosystems.
A Wilder Europe
Daniel Cossins | Apr 30, 2014 | 1 min read
An organization hopes to restore natural ecological processes by reintroducing large herbivores to the continent.
