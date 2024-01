Researchers have found traces of the coronavirus at wastewater treatment plants in various locations around the world.

Countries Begin Large-Scale Screening for SARS-CoV-2 in Sewage

Countries Begin Large-Scale Screening for SARS-CoV-2 in Sewage

Researchers have found traces of the coronavirus at wastewater treatment plants in various locations around the world.

Researchers have found traces of the coronavirus at wastewater treatment plants in various locations around the world.